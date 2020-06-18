Reward Offered For Information In DSP Memorial Vandalism

A reward is now offered for information that leads to the person or people who vandalized the Delaware State Police Law Enforcement Memorial in Dover.

Late Monday night or early Tuesday, the granite monument at State Police Headquarters was defaced with black spray-paint.

The names of troopers who gave their lives in the line of duty are etched on the monument.

The words “Black Lives Matter” and a couple of splotches were sprayed onto the memorial.

The Delaware State Troopers Association is offering a $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who were responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.