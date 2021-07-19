Reward Offered for Information in West Ocean City Arson

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the arson which occurred on June 22, 2021 at 12847 Harbor Road in West Ocean City, Maryland. The 1:51AM fire destroyed an unoccupied home and boat house and also damaged three additional houses. Two firefighters received injuries while battling the fire.

The owners of the property are offering a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s). Anyone with information related to the June 22nd Harbor Road arson is ask to call the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 or the Maryland Fire and Arson hotline at 1-800-492-7528. You can remain anonymous with your tip.