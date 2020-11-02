Reward Offered In Oil Spill Investigation

A reward could be available for information that leads to the identity of the person or organization responsible for the oil spill that’s blotted beaches along Delaware Bay and ocean beaches as far south as Ocean City.



The Delaware Audubon Society has put up the offer of a $2,000 reward.



Tar balls and oil patties have been washing up for two weeks. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said late last week more than 65 tons of polluted sand and debris had been removed. The Coast Guard has submitted oil samples to its lab in an effort to determine its source.



The Delaware Audubon Society is a 43-year-old local chapter of the National Audubon Society. It says on its Facebook page that this is the first time the group has offered a reward of this type.



Tips may be reported to its National Response Center at 800-424-8802.