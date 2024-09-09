RFP for Construction Management & Inspection Services For Key Bridge Rebuild Released

The Maryland Transportation Authority has released its Request for Proposals for qualified firms to submit proposals for construction management and inspection services in support of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild Project. The submission deadline is October 15th. There will be a virtual pre-proposal conference on September 16 which will give potential teams the chance to ask questions and get further information on the project. The top 3 firms will be awarded contracts valued at $20-million each.

Additional information from the MDTA Release:

The selected firms will be responsible for overseeing construction activities, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and maintaining the high standards required for this landmark project.

This contract will have a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal of 33%. Proposals will be evaluated based on several factors, including relevant experience, technical expertise, qualifications of proposed personnel and cost effectiveness. The chosen team will need to demonstrate a strong track record in managing complex infrastructure projects and a commitment to delivering high-quality results.

A virtual pre-proposal conference will be held September 16 to provide potential teams with an opportunity to ask questions and gain further details about the project. The link to the virtual meeting is provided in the solicitation posted on eMMA.

Important Dates:

Proposal Submission Deadline: October 15

October 15 Expected Award: Winter 2024/2025

As the planning and design process progresses, MDTA will continue to involve the community in discussions about the bridge’s future. To learn more about the rebuild efforts and find out where you can meet our team at upcoming community events, please visit KeyBridgeRebuild.com.