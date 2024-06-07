Ribbon Cut Friday for Delmarva Corrugated Packaging in Dover

Image courtesy Delmarva Corrugated Packaging

Delaware’s Congressional Delegation along with state and local officials were on hand for the ribbon cutting for Delmarva Corrugated Packaging plant in Dover on Friday. This 465,000 square foot manufacturing facility on the POW/MIA Parkway employs 160 people and serves customers throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. During Friday’s ceremony, a 2-megawatt power project was announced. This project is planned for this summer and includes 3700 rooftop solar panels – equivalent to the electricity needed to power about 250 Delaware homes.