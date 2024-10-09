Ribbon Cut on New Medical Facility in Milford

State Representative Valerie Jones Giltner joined other elected officials and healthcare professionals earlier this month to cut the ribbon on the new PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Milford. The facility, which is located on Bayhealth’s Sussex Campus and is part of the PAM Health Network, is dedicated to helping patients recover from acute illnesses and injuries. Comprehensive medical care will be provided to prevent hospital readmission and shorten recovery time. The freestanding hospital has 40 private rooms and state-of-the-art therapeutic equipment.