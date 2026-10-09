Ribbon Cut on Seaford Innovation Center for Delaware Tech at the Nylon Capital Center

The ribbon has been cut on the Seaford Innovation Center. This is a satellite location that will expand Delaware Tech’s workforce development training programs into western Sussex County – at the former Nylon Capital Shopping Center. The new facility will offer programming for welding, HVAC, dental, phlebotomy, sterile processing and certified nursing assistant training – as well as flex industrial training space. The Innovation Center has been open to students since June offering a handful of programs and STEM-focused summer camps. A full complement of programs is now underway – and mirrors the workforce training programs offered at the Owens Campus in Georgetown.

Additional information from Delaware Tech:

“The Seaford Innovation Center provides Delaware Tech with the opportunity to help more Delawareans gain the education and skills needed to meet the demands of the state’s workforce,” said Delaware Tech President Mark T. Brainard. “We are grateful for the support of Delaware’s governors and General Assembly for their support of this project which will enable residents of western Sussex County to take advantage of workforce training programs closer to home.”

The Innovation Center is an anchor tenant in the Nylon Capital Center, a revitalization of the former shopping center in Seaford that is now home to a mix of institutional and recreational spaces. The new development sits on 22.5 acres prominently located on Stein Highway.

Delaware Tech’s Innovation Center is the largest space within the Nylon Capital Center and occupies two stories. The first floor includes classrooms featuring state-of-the-art equipment and learning spaces that mimic the medical labs and offices in which graduates will work after completing their programs. The second floor includes additional classrooms, a conference room, an academic support area with computers and workstations, a lounge, and a Hy-Flex conference room with access to a kitchenette. The conference rooms are available to the public as rentals, and the College plans to offer dual enrollment classes for local high school students in the classrooms on the second floor in the future.