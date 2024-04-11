Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be Held Next Week for New Dover Air Force Base Hangar

The 436th Airlift Wing will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the new Hangar 916 at 10 a.m. on April 15th. The hangar project began in 2020 and increases the capabilities to complete maintenance on the C-5 Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Dover AFB. Comprising of 84,176 square feet, the facility is a single bay, full-in, fuel cell capable hangar for maintaining the aircraft utilizing conventional design and construction methods to accommodate maintenance actions during adverse weather conditions. The hangar also resolved previous logistical and operational challenges, increasing Dover AFB’s ability to provide rapid global mobility.