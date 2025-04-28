Ribbon Cutting for Medic 103 – Newest Sussex County EMS Stand-Alone Facility

A new home for paramedics in Sussex County. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for the new Medic 103 station on Dickerson Road in Millsboro. The station will continue to serve the Millsboro, Dagsboro and Frankford areas. The new $1.8-million station is the sixth free-standing, County-owned facility built to house EMS crews and units in recent years. The new station can accommodate four emergency vehicles, office/conference space, a kitchen, day room, sleeping quarters and fitness area. Funding for the facility’s design and construction came through the County’s share of realty transfer taxes collected on property sales.

Additional information from Sussex County Government:

The new location will enhance emergency response capabilities with easier access to both north and southbound routes along the U.S. 113 corridor, contributing to safer and reduced response times, positively impacting patient care, said Sussex County Department of Public Safety Deputy Director and head of EMS Robert Mauch.

“This new station is ideally located to be at the center of the unit’s district, ensuring timely emergency responses today and into the future,” Deputy Director Mauch said. “We appreciate the County Council and Administration’s vision and support, which will ensure Sussex County EMS continues to meet its charge on each and every call, 24 hours a day.”

The new $1.8 million station is a 4,300-square-foot single-story building designed to blend with the surrounding residential areas. It is the sixth free-standing, County-owned facility built exclusively to house EMS crews and units in recent years. Sussex County EMS provides around-the-clock advanced life support throughout the county, augmenting the emergency medical care provided by local volunteer ambulance and fire companies, known as Basic Life Support.

In 2024, crews from Medic 103 responded to 3,639 calls for service, with a typical response time of just under nine minutes. Since 2009, the County has constructed new medic stations near Laurel, Long Neck, Ocean View, Lewes, and Seaford, shifting from a decades-long model of renting space or co-locating with volunteer fire/EMS companies for quarters.

Sussex County plans to transition all its medic stations in the coming years so that each unit is housed independently, giving staff more space for life-saving equipment and better access to communities served, all with the goal of saving taxpayers’ dollars and improving response times. Sussex County EMS has 11 fixed stations, and one seasonal unit.

Sussex leaders said the new station, which became operational this spring, represents the County’s continued commitment to public safety. Funding for the station’s design and construction was made possible through the County’s share of realty transfer taxes collected on property sales.

“Sussex County’s continued commitment to public safety is as strong as ever, and this station is proof of our unwavering support to that and to the people we serve,” Sussex County Council President Douglas B. Hudson said. “Ensuring a timely and professional response is a sacred duty, and we take that seriously, whether that’s adding 9-1-1 dispatchers, building new stations for our award-winning paramedic service, or providing millions of dollars to the volunteer fire service each year. We’re proud of the work to keep our first responders first-rate.”

Among some of the new station’s features, the building includes two garage bays that will accommodate four emergency vehicles, office/conference space, a kitchen, day room, sleeping quarters and fitness area. The construction was performed by the Whayland Co. of Laurel, Del. George, Miles & Buhr, LLC of Salisbury, Md., and Seaford provided design services.