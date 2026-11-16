Congratulations going out to Worcester County! The County earned the 2026 Medium Project of the Year Award from the County Engineers Association of Maryland for improvements to the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant near Berlin. The award comes for the County’s innovative approach to addressing longstanding treatment challenges while maintaining uninterrupted wastewater service. The improvements eliminated over $1.1-million in annual wastewater hauling expenses and increased operational efficiency.

Additional information from Worcester County:

“This project required our team to find a way to rehabilitate an aging treatment facility without interrupting service to our customers,” Public Works Director Dallas Baker said. “The improvements have strengthened the long-term reliability of our utility infrastructure. I’m proud of the work our staff and project partners put into making this happen, and it’s gratifying to see these efforts recognized at the state level.”

Prior to the upgrades, years of membrane fouling had significantly reduced the plant’s treatment capacity, forcing the county to rely on costly pumping and hauling operations to manage excess wastewater.

The project involved replacing failing filtration membranes and aging equipment, upgrading electrical and control systems, and installing a temporary membrane filtration unit that allowed wastewater treatment to continue throughout construction.

Improvements also addressed iron-laden backwash from the associated water treatment plant through the installation of a new settling and pumping system.

Completed on schedule and $288,589 under budget, the project eliminated the recurring wastewater hauling expense and restored both the wastewater and water treatment plants to full service. The County applied for and was awarded a $1.76 million grant that further reduced the financial burden on county ratepayers.