Ridgely Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of Minor

Image courtesy Caroline County Sheriff’s office

A Ridgely, Maryland man has been sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor. After a joint investigation involving the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, 35 year old David Bruce Whetstone was arrested in August of 2023 and charged with multiple offenses. In February, Whetstone entered an Alford plea to one count sex abuse of a minor-continuing course of conduct. On Monday Whetstone was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the maximum sentence, ordered to register as a Tier 3 sex offender and have lifetime sexual offender supervision. That includes GPS monitoring, polygraphs and no contact with minor children.