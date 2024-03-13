Ridgely Town Commissioners Suspend Police Department

The Town of Ridgely has suspended it’s entire police department. Details are few but the Town has placed this announcement on its website.

“The Commissioners of Ridgley (the “Commissioners”) suspended with pay the entirety of the

Ridgely Police Department (the “Department”), effectively immediately, pending investigation

by the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor. The Commissioners are currently developing a

temporary agreement with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department to guarantee uninterrupted

public safety services for the citizens of Town of Ridgely (the “Town”). Please continue to dial

410-479-2515 for non-emergencies and 9-1-1 for emergencies.”

Updates will be made on the Town website as they become available.

Effective March 13, 2024