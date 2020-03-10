Ridgley Woman Charged with Child Sex Offenses

Image courtesy MSP

A Ridgley, Maryland woman has been arrested on sex offenses involving a Kent County, Maryland teen. Maryland State Police arrested 29 year old Brittney Lyles on Friday on charges of 4th degree sex offense and related offenses after an investigation that began last week. Police say the alleged offenses occurred in February of this year when Lyles was working as a teacher at the Kent County Alternative School Program. She is NOT an employee of Kent County Public Schools. The alleged incidents involved a 17 year old male – and did not occur on school property. Anyone with information should contact Maryland State Police in Easton (410-822-3101)