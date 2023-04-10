Right Whale Slow Zone East of Ocean City – through 4/22

On April 7, 2023, the Ocean City buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science detected the presence of right whales east of Ocean City, Maryland. The right whale Slow Zone is in effect through April 22, 2023.

Image courtesy MD DNR

As a reminder, four additional Slow Zones are currently in effect. Locations and effective dates are shown in the image below.

VOLUNTARY Right Whale “Slow Zone” AREAS

Mariners are requested to avoid or transit at 10 knots or less inside the areas where persistent aggregations of right whales have been detected. Please visit the NOAA Fisheries website for more information.

East of Ocean City, MD Acoustic Slow Zone: Effective April 7-22, 2023

Waters bounded by: