Right Whale Slow Zone in Effect off Ocean City
November 21, 2023/
The Ocean City buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science on Monday detected the presence of right whales east of Ocean City. A right whale slow zone is now in effect through December 5th.
There are five other slow zones in effect along the East Coast.
Mariners are requested to avoid or transit at 10 knots or less inside these areas where right whales have been detected.
.