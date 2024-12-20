Right Whale Slow Zone Off Ocean City until January 2, 2025

The presence of right whales has been detected east of Ocean City, Maryland. The Ocean City buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science re-detected the presence of the whales on Wednesday, December 18th. The right whale Slow Zone is in effect through January 2, 2025.



There are currently 8 additional slow zones in effect.

VOLUNTARY Right Whale “Slow Zone” AREAS

Mariners are requested to avoid or transit at 10 knots or less inside the following Dynamic Management Areas (DMAs) and Acoustic Slow Zones where right whales have been detected. Please visit the NOAA Fisheries website for more information.

East of Ocean City, MD Acoustic Slow Zone: Effective December 18, 2024-January 2, 2025

Waters bounded by:

NORTHERN BOUNDARY: 38°38′ N

SOUTHERN BOUNDARY: 37°58′ N

EASTERN BOUNDARY: 74°13′ W

WESTERN BOUNDARY: 75°04′ W