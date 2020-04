Free coronavirus (COVID-19) tests are now being offered at the Rite Aid in Smyrna, Delaware.

The Rite Aid, located at 200 Pharmacy Drive in Smyrna, will conduct drive up service in the pharmacy’s parking lot, and will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

Results are available between two and seven days.

Rite Aid says they can perform approximately 400 tests a day.

Testing hours areĀ 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., seven days a week.