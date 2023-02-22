Road Closed in Seaford Area

Woodland Church Road between Woodland Ferry Road and Bowman Road is now closed through Friday, March 3rd for the installation of crossroad pipes. The closure period is weather dependent.

Detour Information from DelDOT:



Detour: Vehicles traveling south towards Woodland Church Rd will be directed onto Woodland Ferry Road. They will then take a left onto Ellis Mill Road followed by a left onto Bowman Road, where they will return to Woodland Church Road.



Vehicles traveling north on Woodland Church Rd will be directed to turn left onto Bowman Road. They will then take a right onto Ellis Mill Road, followed by a right onto Woodland Ferry Road where they will return to Woodland Church Road.