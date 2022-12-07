Road Closure In Lewes Area to Begin Friday 

Wil King Road between Kendale Road and Conleys Chapel Road will be closed on Friday December 9th due to the installation of a new crossroad pipe. The road closure and detours will continue through Monday, December 12th. Local access will still be available. Here are the details…

Detour: Motorists traveling northbound on Wil King Road will be detoured west on Conleys Chapel Road, to Beaver Dam Road northbound, to Kendale Road and back to Wil King Road.

Motorists traveling south on Wil King Road will be detoured west on Kendale Road, to Beaver Dam Road to Conleys Chapel Road back to Wil King Road.

For more information, visit DelDOT’s website at www.deldot.gov.