Road Closure Next Week Related to North Millsboro Bypass

Gravel Hill Road/SR 30 between Doc Frame Road and SR 24 will be closed starting on Tuesday, November 11th and continuing through Friday, November 15th for bridge beam placement related to the North Millsboro Bypass. Two overnight closures will go into effect on SR 30–Tuesday November 12th and Thursday November 14th. There is no closure on the 13th. The hours are 6pm to 5am.

Detour Information from DelDOT:

Detour – Motorist on southbound SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road will turn left onto Mount Joy Road, turn right onto SR 24 / John J. Williams Hwy, returning to SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road.

Motorist wanting to travel north on SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road will continue on SR 24 / John J. Williams Hwy, turn left onto Mount Joy Road, returning to SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road.

For more information, visit DelDOT’s website at www.deldot.gov.