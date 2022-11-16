Road Closure Starting Monday in Laurel, Delaware

Branch School Road between Route 24/Sharptown Road and Susan Beach Road will be closed starting

Monday, November 21st and continuing through Monday, December 12th. If you drive north or south

on Branch School Road, you’ll be detoured. Road work will involve removing and replacing

underground pipes.

Detour Information from the DelDOT traffic alert:

Detour: Motorists traveling south on Branch School Rd will be detoured east on Sharptown Road (SR 24) to Old Hickory Road, south to Susan Beach Road then back to Branch School Road.

Motorists traveling north on Branch School Road will be detoured east on Susan Beach Road, to Old Hickory Road north to Sharptown Road (SR 24) and then westbound back to Branch School Road.