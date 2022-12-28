Road Closure to Start New Year in Ellendale Area

North Union Church Road between Beach Highway (SR 16) and Webbs Road in the Ellendale area will be shut down for nearly three weeks. The closure will start January 3rd and continue through Monday, January 23rd (weather permitting) as a DelDOT contractor replaces a crossroad pipe.

Detour Information:

Motorists traveling north on S. Union Church Road will be detoured onto Beach Highway, to Webbs Road, back to N. Union Church Road.

Motorist traveling south on N. Union Church Road will be detoured southeast on Webbs Road, to Beach Highway, back to S. Union Church Road.