Road Closures Ahead of 2024 Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade on Dec 2

The Rehoboth Beach Christmas Parade takes place on Monday, December 2nd beginning at 6:30pm. Drivers can expect several road closures before and after the parade – with access provided only to street residents.

Beginning at 4pm – expect closures on State Street from Hickman Street to Rehoboth Avenue and Country Club Drive will be closed until 10pm.

Sussex Street will be closed from Columbia Avenue to 4th Street until 9pm and 5th Street from Rehoboth Avenue to Kent Street will be closed until 9pm.

At 6pm Rehoboth Avenue will be closed from the traffic circle to the bandstand until 10pm.

The parade will kick off at 6:30pm down Rehoboth Avenue – followed by Santa’s Christmas Party at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Station Museum for refreshments and a visit with Santa.