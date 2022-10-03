ROAD CLOSURES – Route 1 Closed at Indian River Inlet Bridge in Both Directions
SUSSEX COUNTY
- DEWEY BEACH/BETHANY BEACH – DelDOT has closed Route 1 in both directions prior to the Indian River Inlet Bridge due to flooding. The detour for this closure from the south is to take Route 26 to Route 113 north to Route 24 or Route 9. From the north take Route 9 or Route 24 to 113 South to Route 26.
- LONG NECK & OAK ORCHARD – Multiple roads are impacted by high water and flooding – http://www.irvfc.com/gallery/detail?id=46235
- REHOBOTH BEACH – Because of severe beach erosion – the city is closing beach access/dune crossings from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue
KENT COUNTY
- MILFORD – New Wharf Road between Cavalry Rd & NE 10th Street closed – flooding
- MILFORD – Big Stone Beach Road between Herring Road & New Wharf Road – closed due to water on the roadway
- FREDERICA – North Market Street between Rt 12 and Frederica Road closed – flooding
