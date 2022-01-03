Road Crews are Plowing in Delaware & Maryland

Image courtesy DelDOT

DelDOT brought staff to work beginning early this morning in advance of the storm and motorists should expect difficult travel conditions throughout the morning as roads could become snow-covered during the heaviest period of snowfall.

Motorists are advised to slow down and adjust their driving to the conditions, leaving plenty of space between other vehicles as stopping distances increase greatly on snow and ice-covered roads, allow for extra time to reach destinations, and give snowplows plenty of room to work.

The DelDOT snowplow tracker is active during the storm and is available via the DelDOT smartphone app and www.deldot.gov under the interactive maps icon. Additionally, DelDOT also has more than 200 traffic cameras that are available to view road conditions around the state.

The orange dot plows are on the move – the others are stationary, but not stopped permanently.

If you don’t have to be out on the roads – stay where you are and let the plows do their job without having to dodge stuck or stranded vehicles along the side of the roadway. Also – remove trash cans if they are by the side of the road

In Maryland – The State Highway Administration will activate its Statewide Operations Center, and CHART crews will enhance patrols. Maryland Transportation Authority crews are prepared to treat bridges and toll roads.