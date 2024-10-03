Road Improvement Safety Work at Dagsboro Area Intersection; Lane Closures to go into Effect

Nighttime Lane Closures will go into effect in the Dagsboro area– on DE 20 (Main St) at Iron Branch Road starting on Tuesday, October 15th through the end of 2024 between the hours of 9pm and 5am. The closures are due to the installation and activation of a new full-color traffic signal with pedestrian facilities at the intersection of DE 20 (Main Street) and Iron Branch Road to improve intersection safety and operations according to DelDOT. An exclusive left-turn lane will also be installed on the EB approach of DE 20 (Main Street). Motorists are reminded to slow down in work zones and to expect minor delays while in the area.