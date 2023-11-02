Road Projects in Salisbury Starting Next Week

South Division Street in Salisbury will be closed from Avery Street to Onley Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, and continuing until Friday, Nov. 10 barring any unforeseen events. According to city officials, this closure includes all-through traffic and Emergency Vehicles. Onley Road will be accessible from the South. The closure is due to a project that is part of the City of Salisbury’s efforts to improve, repair, and maintain the sanitary sewer system. The Department of Waterworks will have a contractor installing a new sewer lateral on South Division Street between Avery Street and Onley Road.

Also, a milling process will start Monday, November 6th, weather permitting at a separate location. A private contractor will be affecting the flow of traffic at Moss Hill Lane from Middleneck Drive to Brittingham Street, Isabella Street from Division Street to Route 13, Middleneck Drive from Hammond to Deborah Drive, and Mill Street from Isabella to Route 50. The paving will start on approximately Nov. 14th weather permitting to approximately Nov. 20, barring any unforeseen problems and weather delays. Expect minor periodic traffic delays due to traffic pattern modifications between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, street parking will not be available during the construction. Vehicles remaining during hours of construction are subject to towing.