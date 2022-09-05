Road-Rage Gunfire in Smyrna Area Under Investigation

Apparent road rage gunfire in the Smyrna area is under investigation.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the area of Route 13 and Twin Willows Road late Saturday night. A 24-year-old Camden woman says she was driving northbound in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder, then slowed down and stopped in front of her. When she moved to pass the vehicle, her vehicle was shot.

The SUV driver left the scene. The woman was not injured.

Police have very little in the way of a description, but anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 3 at 302-698-8504 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.