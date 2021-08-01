Road Rage Incident in Lewes Leads to Arrest of Wilmington Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Wilmington man has been arrested after a road rage incident in Lewes early Friday morning. Delaware State Police responded after a 31 year old man called 9-1-1 because he was being followed by an aggressive driver – who then followed the victim into the Home Depot parking lot in Lewes where he screamed at the victim and threw a lock at his vehicle. Police contacted the suspect – 56 year old John Gillen, of Wilmington. Troopers detected a strong odor of alcohol and a DUI investigation was started. A search of his vehicle turned up an 11-inch shank and a trail hatchet. He was also found to have two prior DUI convictions .

Gillen was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

3rd Offense Driving Under the Influence

Disorderly Conduct

Following a Motor Vehicle Too Closely

Gillen is being held on an over $65,000 cash bond.