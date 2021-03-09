Road Rage Incident Leads To Stabbing, Arrest

A suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing at a Royal Farms that may have resulted from a road rage incident on Route 13 in Kent County.

According to Felton Police, someone was discovered with a stab wound to the abdominal area Sunday. An investigation revealed that the victim got into a fight with a Milford man before being stabbed.

28-year-old James Shreves Junior was arrested without incident at the scene. Felton Police said a folding knife with a three-inch blade was found on the floor board of the vehicle Shreves was driving.

Shreves is charged with assault, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $6,100 unsecured bond.

The stab victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for treatment.