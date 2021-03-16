Road Repair Work to Close Route 90 at Night March 22 – 26

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct multiple cleaning and repair operations on MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) March 22-25 to prepare for the upcoming summer tourist season. Work includes roadway and inlet cleaning, guardrail and overhead lighting repairs, and concrete deck repairs on the bridges over the St. Martins River and Assawoman Bay.

The annual overnight work requires closing all 12 miles of MD 90 in both directions from US 50 (Ocean Gateway) to MD 528 (Coastal Highway) each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will reopen MD 90 each morning by 6 a.m.

Weather permitting, all work will be completed by 6 a.m. Friday, March 26.

Detour signs will be posted. Motorists may use US 50 for overnight travel to and from Ocean City.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in work zones.