Road to be Closed in Roxana Area Later This Month

Millers Neck Road between Old Mill Bridge Road and Camp Barnes Road in the Roxana area will be closed starting Monday, February 13th through late March, depending on the weather. Work crews will install a sewer and water line.

Detour information is as follows: Motorists traveling northbound on Millers Neck Road will be detoured onto Old Mill Bridge Road to Bayard Road, to Double Bridges Road, then to Camp Barnes Road. Motorists traveling southbound on Millers Neck Road will be detoured onto Camp Barnes Road to Double Bridges Road, to Bayard Road, then to Old Mill Bridge Road.