Rob Book Named CEO of Delaware Electric Coop

The Delaware Electric Cooperative has selected Rob Book as it’s acting president and CEO. Book has been with the Co-op for over two decades and will take over from Greg Starheim, who will continue as a senior advisor to DEC until the end of January. Book was instrumental in launching the co-op’s nationally recognized Beat the Peak program which has saved members over $38-million since 2008.

Book started his career at DEC as coordinator of informational services back in 2001. During his tenure, he worked as manager of government and community relations, assistant vice president of member services and was promoted to senior vice president in 2020.

Book said the DEC team will remain focused on maintaining excellent reliability, providing members with affordable and reliable power and preparing the grid for the growing popularity of electric vehicles. “The energy industry is undergoing a dramatic transformation, which brings both challenges and opportunities for our Co-op. My goal is to ensure we are able to provide cleaner and more reliable energy to members while keeping costs as low as possible.”

