Robbery Investigation Leads To Two Arrests

Two men are arrested for robbery and related charges in connection with a recent incident at an auto dealership in Seaford.

According to Delaware State Police, a 60-year-old man was driven to the business on Stein Highway, the driver got out, and a ‘male’ entered the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding money.

A struggle ensued, and the victim was struck in the head by what turned out to be a fake handgun.

The victim was also robbed of money.

Police say their investigation indicates that 40-year-old Steven Merillo of Seaford conspired with 48-year-old Spencer Wright of Bridgeville to commit the robbery.

Both are being held on bond.

Police released this information on charges:

Through further investigations it was determined that Merillo conspired with the suspect, later identified as Spencer Wright to commit the robbery. Merillo was taken into custody that same day without incident after being interviewed at Troop 4. He was charged with the following:

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Assault Second Degree (Felony)

Theft (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Merillo was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $148000.00 cash only bail.

On August 24, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Spencer Wright was taken into custody by the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) at his residence located in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive, Bridgeville without incident. Wright was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following:

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Assault Second Degree (Felony)

Theft (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Trespass

Wright was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $57001.00 secured bond.