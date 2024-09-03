Robbery Investigation Underway in Dover

Dover Police are investigating a robbery that occurred yesterday afternoon. Dover Police received the report of the robbery shortly after 4 p.m. The incident occurred in the area of Kesselring Ave and Haman Drive. Police say the victim was approached by three black males who demanded money. The victim did not comply, and one of the individuals hit the victim, then stole property from him. They then ran away from the area. There are no additional leads at this time. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Additional Information from Dover Police:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb. com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.