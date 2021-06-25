Rocket Carries Student Experiments To the Skies

At about 8:32 a.m. Friday, a Terrier Improved Orion sounding rocket took off from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia Eastern Shore.

The rocket is carrying 40 student experiments for the RockOn / RockSat-C mission. According to NASA, students built more than 70 payloads. 34 more will fly on a scientific balloon this fall from New Mexico.

The next schedule launch at NASA Wallops is that of the DYNAMO-2 mission, including two different rockets on different days to study varying conditions in the ionosphere. The launch window opens July 6th.