Weather conditions are improving for a launch this morning (Tuesday) from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia Eastern Shore.

The Northrop Grumman Corporation Minotaur Rocket will be carrying payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office.



Weather permitting, the launch may be seen across a wide portion of Delmarva. Currently the hope is to launch at 9:35 a.m.

To watch the launch on NASA’s YouTube channel, please CLICK HERE