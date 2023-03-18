Rotary Club of Wicomico County 2023 Scholarship Search

Again this year the Wicomico Rotary will award three four-year scholarships, one in the amount of $10,000 and two in the amount of $5,000 each, to students accepted at any two-year or four-year college or university in the United States.

The selection criteria for the Wicomico Rotary scholarships are the following: financial need, academic distinction, leadership and community service, and future promise or potential. The applicant must be a resident of Wicomico County, but need not be attending school in the county; applicants can be enrolled in any public or private school in the region or be homeschooled.

Please bear in mind that the applicant for a Wicomico Rotary scholarship may not be a child or grandchild of a Rotarian in any Rotary Club and may not be over the age of 21. Students who are already attending college or out of high school for more than one year are ineligible.

The Rotary Club of Wicomico County also awards a $2,000 scholarship to a student from the Parkside CTE program. The selection for that scholarship is made by the CTE faculty, not the club, so those students do not need to submit the attached application. In addition, the club now awards scholarships to non-traditional students who are already attending college and may be age 21 or over.

Those candidates also do not need to submit the attached application.

To put the scholarship program carried out by the Wicomico Rotary Club in perspective, this is an expenditure of over $25,000 a year by our club which has only a membership of 64 business and civic leaders. The club makes this commitment in recognition of the importance of education and supporting youth in our community. We believe that these scholarship awards are an investment in the future of Wicomico County.

The scholarship deadline this year is Friday, March 31, 2023. Completed scholarship forms should be returned to the guidance office by that date. No applications will be accepted for consideration after the deadline. Applications that are incomplete also will not be considered. Please do not send any applications to the post office box of the Wicomico Rotary Club.

Additional information and application forms can be obtained from school guidance counselors, or downloaded via the Internet at: http://www.wicomicorotary.com.