Rough Surf / Rip Current Risk High

There is a high risk of rip currents at the Delaware, Maryland and southern New Jersey beaches.

More storms are in the forecast.

According to AccuWeather, beach-goers should be alert for rough surf and rip currents through the rest of the week.

In a statement, the National Weather Service says “the surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.”