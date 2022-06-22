Route 1 At Route 16 To Become Grade-Separated Intersection

The intersection of Route 1 and Route 16 is getting a major overhaul.

Ground has been broken for construction of a grade separated interchange. The current signaled intersection will be replaced with a bridge that will carry State Route 1 traffic over Route 16. Also, new entrance and exit ramps will be built, and the intersection will be realigned at Route 1 and Deep Branch Road.

“These projects not only improve our transportation infrastructure, but they also provide hundreds of jobs for our construction industry,” Governor John Carney said. “As Sussex County continues to grow, we are making investments to meet those needs with more than $1.3 billion of work planned in Sussex over the next six years.”

The project is expected to cost more than $40-million. The new interchange is expected to be completed in late 2025.

“Since 2009, we have completed seven grade separated interchanges along Route 1 south of Dover and this project is another step in our work to limit the number of access points where vehicles enter and exit the highway to improve safety and reduce congestion as part of our Corridor Capacity Preservation Program,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said.