Route 1 Broadkill Bridge Project Begins

A months-long project along Route 1 at the bridge over the Broadkill River is expected to begin today.

According to DelDOT, traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction. Motorists should expect delays and proceed with caution. Work will begin in the northbound lanes, and switch over to the southbound bridge at some point.

The project is expected to last until spring of 2022, pending weather conditions. The contractor submitted a winning bid of more than $11.4-million for the project.