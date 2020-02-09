Route 1 Crash Near Eagles Crest Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

UPDATE 2/11/20

The driver of the Audi A3 who was injured in a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:51 p.m., February 8, 2020 on Coastal Highway in the area of Eagles Crest Road, has succumbed to his injuries. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Andrew S. Hengel of Newark, DE, was initially transported to the Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries and succumbed to those injuries on February 10, 2020.

2/9/20 The investigation continues into a crash Saturday afternoon on Route 1 north of Eagles Crest Road near Milton. Delaware State Police say the 31 year old driver of an Audi failed to slow for a Rav 4 traveling in front of him in the southbound lane on Route 1 and rear-ended the Rav 4, which was forced off the roadway and overturned – ejecting the 75 year old driver from Frederica. The Audi ended up going through a chain link fence before stopping. The driver of the Rav 4 was pronounced dead at the scene – a 69 year old female passenger was taken to Beebe Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Audi was also taken to Beebe with serious injuries. Police believe the driver of the Audi was impaired. The southbound lanes of Route 1 were closed for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.