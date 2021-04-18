Route 1 Crash Saturday Morning in Rehoboth Beach

Image courtesy DelDOT Traffic Cam

A crash between a pickup truck towing a small utility trailer and a Rehoboth Beach Ambulance is under investigation by Delaware State Police. The crash occurred just after 10am at the intersection of Route 1 and Old Landing Road. Police say the utility trailer was southbound with green light when the ambulance, with a patient on board, entered the intersection with its emergency equipment and siren activated from Old Landing Road. The ambulance and pickup collided. The 62 year old driver of the pickup was not injured and was wearing a seat belt. The ambulance driver was seat belted and treated for minor injuries. The 36 year old female EMT refused treatment and the 78 year old patient, who was being taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries at the time of the crash, was transferred to another ambulance and taken to the hospital.