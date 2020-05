One person is dead and another injured after a crash Tuesday morning on Route 113 at Shad Landing. Maryland State Police say the driver of a Hyundai went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, whose identity has not been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body taken to the Medical Examiner ion Baltimore for autopsy. A passenger in the car was treated for injuries at PRMC in Salisbury. The investigation is continuing.