Route 13 Truck Weight & Inspection Station Upgrade Project Completed near Delmar

A Maryland Department of Transportation project to upgrade the Route 13 Truck Weigh and Inspection Station in Delmar has been completed. The $4.4-million project to upgrade and modernize the facility includes new truck height detectors and an LED signal display, modern deep pit scales and computer system, improved signage and upgraded traffic barriers, lighting and closed-circuit cameras.

This is one of two remaining scale houses that were constructed in 1955. It’s been operated by the Maryland State Police since 1967.

Construction began on this project in December of 2025.

Additional information from MDOT:

Upgrades at the scale facility included:

new truck height detectors and an LED signal display,

modern deep pit scales and computer system,

additional parking for inspections,

upgraded traffic barriers, lighting and closed-circuit cameras,

improved signage,

installation of eyewash stations for safety,

refurbished entrance gates and

new office trailers with new modular buildings for inspections on both northbound and southbound sides.

The weigh station property footprint was not enlarged as part of the modernization. All improvements fit within the existing right-of-way.

Harkins Contracting Inc., of Salisbury, was the primary contractor performing the construction work.