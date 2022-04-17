Route 24 Crash in Millsboro Sends 8 to Area Hospitals

Image courtesy Millsboro Fire Company

Eight people were taken to area hospitals after a crash Saturday morning just before 8 east of Millsboro. Millsboro Fire officials say the crash occurred in the area of Route 24 and Washington Street, Extended. Delaware State Police tell WGMD that a 25 year old man driving a Arcadia fell asleep at the wheel and struck a Transit Van traveling in the opposite direction head on. Seven people in the van were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the Acadia was taken to BayHealth with serious injuries – and cited for failure to remain in a single lane. Route 24 was closed between Jersey and Gravel Hill Roads for nearly 3 hours. Crews from Dagsboro, Mid-Sussex Rescue, Georgetown and Frankford assisted Millsboro Fire personnel at the scene.

Millsboro Fire officials remind everyone to drive safely!