Route 50 Crash in Berlin Causes Carbon Dioxide Leak

A crash shut down eastbound Route 50 in the area of the Route 113 overpass in Berlin just after 9 Monday morning. Maryland State Police say that an tanker truck with Texas registration and driven by a 28 year old Laurel, DE man, was struck from behind by a BMW driven by 39 year old Sandra Elliott of Pittsville. The crash caused a tank of carbon dioxide refrigerated liquid to rupture and leak. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for precautionary measures.

Elliott was charged with negligent driving. Route 50 was closed for about 3 hours while the scene was cleared – the investigation is continuing.