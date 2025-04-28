Route 50 Drawbridge in Salisbury to Close for Work Friday Night

Beginning Friday night, the Maryland State Highway Administration will close the Route 50/Salisbury Parkway drawbridge in Salisbury in both directions to conduct steel repairs on the bridge. Beginning at 7pm, expect traffic to be detoured around the work zone. Drivers are urged to use the Salisbury Bypass as an alternate route or the local road detour. The work should be completed by 6am on Monday, May 5 – weather permitting.

DETOUR:

Eastbound US 50 traffic will turn left onto Lake Street, right onto Isabella Street, right onto Mill Street, and left back onto eastbound US 50.

Westbound US 50 traffic will turn right onto Mill Street, left onto Isabella Street, left onto Lake Street and right back onto westbound US 50.

Drivers are encouraged to take the US 50/US 13 (Salisbury Bypass) as an alternate route.

The State Highway Administration’s contractor Covington Machine and Welding of Annapolis will use variable message signs, cones and barrels to direct traffic through the work zone. All work on this drawbridge should be completed by mid-May.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused, and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone. Slow down and move in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.