Route 9 Crash Sends 3 to Hospital; Fire Damages Apartment West of Lewes

Image courtesy Lewes Fire Department

A three vehicle crash west of Lewes Tuesday afternoon sent three people to area hospitals – all with non-life threatening injuries. Delaware State Police say a Transit Van was westbound on Route 9 just after 2pm and failed to slow for a stopped pickup truck at the red light at Old Vine Boulevard. The transit van struck the pickup – pushing it into the eastbound lane and into a Durango. The transit van continued off the road and caught fire near the apartment building of the Vineyards at Nassau – causing damage to the building. No one in the building was injured.

The driver of the transit van, a 41 year old man from Milton was charged with inattentive driving.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire damage to the building and property.