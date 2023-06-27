Route 90 Work in Worcester County on Hold Until July 10

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resume an overnight milling and patching project on Monday, July 10, along MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) from US 50 (Ocean Gateway)​ to MD 589 in Worcester County. Work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Friday July 14, 2023. The work previously stopped due to inclement weather..

Starting July 10, crews will work overnights, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Mondays through Thursdays.​ During the work hours, MD 90 will be completely closed in both directions, with the following detour in place:

Motorists traveling east on US 50:

continue east on US 50 to MD 589 (Racetrack Road);

turn left onto MD 589 and follow to MD 90; and

turn either east or west onto MD 90.

Motorists traveling west on MD 90: